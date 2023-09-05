Left Menu

Bihar Guv slams Education dept, but adds all well with CM

But how can things run smoothly if the education department adopts a confrontational stance, asked the governor.The comments came in the backdrop of the Raj Bhavan last month taking strong exception to the departments order to withhold the salary of a vice chancellor, whose university premises were inspected and found to be unsatisfactory by the additional chief secretary of the education department.The department had dug in its heels, retaliating with a letter in response to the Raj Bhavans communication, which clearly left the governor displeased.A secretary of the education department asks us what is our worth aapki aukaat Kya hai.

PTI | Patna | Updated: 05-09-2023 15:03 IST | Created: 05-09-2023 14:58 IST
Bihar Guv slams Education dept, but adds all well with CM
  • Country:
  • India

Bihar Governor Rajendra Arlekar on Tuesday voiced displeasure over the authority at his command as Chancellor of state's universities being undermined by the Education department.

Arlekar made the remarks to the effect at a function organized here to mark Teachers' Day where Chief Minister Nitish Kumar was also present.

''The chief minister had a little while ago requested me to consider giving an extension to a vice-chancellor. I, too, believe he deserves it. But how can things run smoothly if the education department adopts a confrontational stance'', asked the governor.

The comments came in the backdrop of the Raj Bhavan last month taking strong exception to the department's order to withhold the salary of a vice chancellor, whose university premises were inspected and found to be unsatisfactory by the additional chief secretary of the education department.

The department had dug in its heels, retaliating with a letter in response to the Raj Bhavan's communication, which clearly left the governor displeased.

''A secretary of the education department asks us what is our worth (aapki aukaat Kya hai). I wonder at whose instance he has the audacity to do so'', said the governor, without taking the name of K K Pathak, the IAS officer who heads the department.

Notably, the spat between the department and the Raj Bhavan had hogged much limelight and the situation was salvaged only after the chief minister met the Governor. Arlekar acknowledged the conciliatory gesture of Kumar in his speech, saying ''There is no tension between the chief minister and me. Both of us can sit together and talk, and find out a solution to all the problems''.

''It is not a cause for worry (chinta). There may be different opinions. (But) We should strive for coordination (samanvay) and avoid squabbling (sangharsh)'', added the governor, at the function held inside Patna University premises.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
World News Roundup: Niger junta reopens airspace after coup - transport ministry; Putin tells Turkey's Erdogan: we're ready to discuss the grain deal and more

World News Roundup: Niger junta reopens airspace after coup - transport mini...

 Global
2
IAA MOBILITY 2023: Samsung to exhibit semiconductor solutions tailored for automotive applications

IAA MOBILITY 2023: Samsung to exhibit semiconductor solutions tailored for a...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Tunisia's bad economy hits coeliac sufferers with rice shortage; Nestle divests peanut allergy business Palforzia and more

Health News Roundup: Tunisia's bad economy hits coeliac sufferers with rice ...

 Global
4
Time to act as African children at risk of impacts of climate change: UNICEF

Time to act as African children at risk of impacts of climate change: UNICEF...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Counting the Costs: How Drug-Resistant Infections Drain Our Economic Resources

Unraveling Google's Success: How it Outperformed AltaVista

Feast on Facts: Dissecting the 18 Most Common Food Myths

Rediscover Yourself: 3 Secrets to Balancing Work and Life

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023