Left Menu

Committee set up to monitor 'fake news' on social media in J-K's Kishtwar

Kishtwar authorities have constituted a three-member committee to monitor social media in an effort to curb false and unfounded news aimed at maligning the image of the government.According to an order issued by Kishtwar Deputy Commissioner Devansh Yadav, the committee would be headed by Additional Deputy Commissioner Inderjeet Parihar, with Deputy Superintendent of Police Ishan Gupta and District Information Officer Munit Sharma as members.The committee shall keep overall vigilmonitoring overall social media portals on a daily basis and shall furnishrecommend the cases of false media reportingportals to undersigned for taking further necessary action, the order read.

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 05-09-2023 15:30 IST | Created: 05-09-2023 15:20 IST
Committee set up to monitor 'fake news' on social media in J-K's Kishtwar
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Kishtwar authorities have constituted a three-member committee to monitor social media in an effort to curb ''false and unfounded'' news aimed at maligning the image of the government.

According to an order issued by Kishtwar Deputy Commissioner Devansh Yadav, the committee would be headed by Additional Deputy Commissioner Inderjeet Parihar, with Deputy Superintendent of Police Ishan Gupta and District Information Officer Munit Sharma as members.

''The committee shall keep overall vigil/monitoring overall social media portals on a daily basis and shall furnish/recommend the cases of false media reporting/portals to undersigned for taking further necessary action,'' the order read. It said the head of the committee can co-opt any other officer or official in the 'Social Media Monitoring Cell' after prior permission. Yadav in his order said it has been observed that a number of online social media portals have been found to be reporting fake news. ''… a number of instances have been reported with regard to fake and frivolous reporting, particularly against the government functionaries by some media persons which malign the image of the government machinery. ''Such social media handles and media persons need to be monitored to put curbs to false and unfounded reporting/news,'' the deputy commissioner said. He asked all media persons to follow the necessary guidelines of Information technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Codes) Rules in letter and spirit.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
World News Roundup: Niger junta reopens airspace after coup - transport ministry; Putin tells Turkey's Erdogan: we're ready to discuss the grain deal and more

World News Roundup: Niger junta reopens airspace after coup - transport mini...

 Global
2
IAA MOBILITY 2023: Samsung to exhibit semiconductor solutions tailored for automotive applications

IAA MOBILITY 2023: Samsung to exhibit semiconductor solutions tailored for a...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Tunisia's bad economy hits coeliac sufferers with rice shortage; Nestle divests peanut allergy business Palforzia and more

Health News Roundup: Tunisia's bad economy hits coeliac sufferers with rice ...

 Global
4
Time to act as African children at risk of impacts of climate change: UNICEF

Time to act as African children at risk of impacts of climate change: UNICEF...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Counting the Costs: How Drug-Resistant Infections Drain Our Economic Resources

Unraveling Google's Success: How it Outperformed AltaVista

Feast on Facts: Dissecting the 18 Most Common Food Myths

Rediscover Yourself: 3 Secrets to Balancing Work and Life

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023