Committee set up to monitor 'fake news' on social media in J-K's Kishtwar

Kishtwar authorities have constituted a three-member committee to monitor social media in an effort to curb ''false and unfounded'' news aimed at maligning the image of the government.

According to an order issued by Kishtwar Deputy Commissioner Devansh Yadav, the committee would be headed by Additional Deputy Commissioner Inderjeet Parihar, with Deputy Superintendent of Police Ishan Gupta and District Information Officer Munit Sharma as members.

''The committee shall keep overall vigil/monitoring overall social media portals on a daily basis and shall furnish/recommend the cases of false media reporting/portals to undersigned for taking further necessary action,'' the order read. It said the head of the committee can co-opt any other officer or official in the 'Social Media Monitoring Cell' after prior permission. Yadav in his order said it has been observed that a number of online social media portals have been found to be reporting fake news. ''… a number of instances have been reported with regard to fake and frivolous reporting, particularly against the government functionaries by some media persons which malign the image of the government machinery. ''Such social media handles and media persons need to be monitored to put curbs to false and unfounded reporting/news,'' the deputy commissioner said. He asked all media persons to follow the necessary guidelines of Information technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Codes) Rules in letter and spirit.

