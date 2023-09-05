Haryana govt declares gazetted holiday on Sep 7 for Janmashtami

The Haryana Government Tuesday declared September 7 as gazetted holiday on account of the Janmashtami festival, according to an official statement.

The government had earlier notified this holiday for September 6. The notification for the change in holiday was issued by the Chief Secretary here on Tuesday.

''It is hereby notified that September 7, 2023 shall be observed as gazetted holiday in the departments/ boards/ corporations, educational and other institutions under the Haryana government on account of 'Janmashtami' festival instead of September 6, already notified vide notification dated 16.12.2022,'' the notification read.

