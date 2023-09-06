UGC's training centres for teachers to be known as Madan Mohan Malviya Teachers' Training Centres: Pradhan

The Human Resource Development Centres run by the UGC for teacher training and capacity building will now be known as Madan Mohan Malaviya Teachers' Training Centres, according to Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

The University Grants Commission's (UGC) HRDCs cater to the teachers working in the country's non-technical Higher Education Institutions (HEIs). These centres conduct Continuous Professional Development Programmes (CPDP) mainly in faculty induction, pedagogy, domain knowledge, and leadership.

''The Human Resource Development Centres shall be now known as Madan Mohan Malaviya Teachers' Training Centres which will directly contribute to the capacity building of over 15 Lakh teachers,'' Pradhan said at the launch of ''Malaviya Mission - Teacher Training Programme'' on Tuesday.

The Central Sector Scheme ''Pandit Madan Mohan Malaviya National Mission on Teachers and Teaching (PMMMNMTT)'' was launched in 2014 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

''The Ministry of Education (MoE) has sought strengthening of the synergy and integration between HRDCs and PMMMNMTT centres in order to meet the objective of the NEP 2020, keeping in view the optimal utilisation of infrastructure, human and financial resources and renaming and popularising the entire capacity building effort as Malaviya Mission (MM).

''As a part of the Malaviya Mission 110 (66 HRDCs and 44 PMMMNMTT) institutions have been identified. These centres will be called as Malaviya Mission Centres,'' he added.

Organised by the UGC in association with the Ministry of Education, the ''Malaviya Mission - Teacher Training Programme'' aims to provide tailored training programmes for teachers.

Pradhan emphasised improving the quality of education at all levels by infusing quality and excellence in our teachers and teaching methods.

Dwelling on the various themes of the training programmes, Pradhan said these theme-wise training sessions will help enthuse ''Samagrata''. He reiterated the need for teachers to be lifelong learners which will directly contribute to the holistic development of their students.

The two-week online programme shall focus on various themes identified for course curriculum and content for capacity building of faculty members at the higher educational institutions.

The eight themes include Holistic and Multidisciplinary Education, Indian Knowledge Systems, Academic Leadership, Governance and Management, Higher Education and Society, Research and Development, Skill Development, Student Diversity and Inclusive Education and Information and Communication Technology.

''The teachers' training programme shall help develop innovative teaching methods and high-level institutional facilities in all the constituent areas of higher education. It will also impart pedagogy-related training and improve the skills of the faculty members,'' said UGC Chairman Jagadesh Kumar.

''While ensuring holistic development of the teachers and learners, it will also inculcate ethics and human values enshrined in Indian culture,'' he said.

According to the chairman, the aim of the training programme is also to motivate teachers to undertake quality research in line with the local, national and global needs.

''The online training programme shall also enable teachers to acquire the concept of the Indian Knowledge System and apply it in real life for the advancement and creation of knowledge.

''It will help teachers realise their role in institution building. Various formats of the training such as Faculty Induction Programme (FIP), Short-Term Programme, and Refresher Courses,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)