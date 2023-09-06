UK university staff to strike for 5 days later this month -union
Reuters | London | Updated: 06-09-2023 20:18 IST | Created: 06-09-2023 20:16 IST
Staff at 140 universities across Britain will take five days of strike action later this month in a long-running dispute over pay and working conditions, the University and College Union said on Wednesday.
The UCU said it had also now withdrawn a marking and assessment boycott that has been running since April 20.
