UK university staff to strike for 5 days later this month -union

Staff at 140 universities across Britain will take five days of strike action later this month in a long-running dispute over pay and working conditions, the University and College Union said on Wednesday.

The UCU said it had also now withdrawn a marking and assessment boycott that has been running since April 20.

