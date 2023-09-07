Left Menu

Rajasthan Guv calls upon citizens to work for education for all

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 07-09-2023 12:45 IST | Created: 07-09-2023 12:43 IST
Rajasthan Guv calls upon citizens to work for education for all
Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra on Thursday called upon citizens to work with determination to ensure education for all.

''The people of the country and the state must work with the determination to bring the light of education to every person on the occasion of International Literacy Day (September 8),'' he said in a statement.

Mentioning the National Education Policy-2020, Governor Mishra stressed on coordinated and holistic efforts to achieve the goals of the Navbharat Literacy Programme that includes basic literacy, continuing education, life skills and vocational skills.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Swine fever detected in Sweden for the first time; AT&T says tests at some lead cable sites show no public health risk and more

Health News Roundup: Swine fever detected in Sweden for the first time; AT&T...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Georgia can resume ban on hormone treatment for transgender youth, judge says; Nestle divests peanut allergy business Palforzia and more

Health News Roundup: Georgia can resume ban on hormone treatment for transge...

 Global
3
FEATURE-Wanted: Young Indonesians for next generation of forest defenders

FEATURE-Wanted: Young Indonesians for next generation of forest defenders

 Global
4
ANALYSIS-Ecuador's Amazon oil ban: a threat to fossil fuels in Latin America?

ANALYSIS-Ecuador's Amazon oil ban: a threat to fossil fuels in Latin America...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Exploring the Psychological Effects of Hunger on Your Mind

Why Your Note-Taking App Isn't Boosting Your Brainpower

Uncovering Ocean Floor's Hidden Potential in the Green Energy Revolution

Counting the Costs: How Drug-Resistant Infections Drain Our Economic Resources

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023