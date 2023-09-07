Left Menu

Indore-based lawyer creates book on constitution, symbols of 193 nations using 57 kg copper plates through crowdfunding

It contains 6,000 items, comprising constitutional excerpts, national symbols and institutions of 193 nations, Mangal explained.These symbols have been engraved on copper plates by two artistes with laser technology and the effort took 217 hours, he added.

A lawyer in Indore in Madhya Pradesh has created a book weighing 57 kilograms that has been made using copper plates, also called 'tamrapatras' in ancient times, in a crowdfunding effort that saw 42,000 persons donate Re 1 each.

The book, titled 'Savidhan se Desh', has 6,000 symbols of 193 nations and is the fruit of six years of toil, lawyer Lokesh Mangal told PTI on Thursday.

''This book contains 57 kilograms of copper plates and was inspired by Karnataka Governor Thawarchand Gehlot (a former Union minister and several time Lok Sabha MP from Shajapur in MP),'' he said.

''It has been made after 42,000 persons from 200 cities across India donated Re 1. The foundation of this book has been laid on the liberal sentiments of India encompassed in Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam (world is one family) and Sarva Bhavantu Sukhinaa (may all be happy),'' Mangal, who is also the editor of the book, said.

He said those who donated for the book know about the constitution of so many countries and their national symbols, adding that the book is coming at a time when India holds the presidency of G20.

''The book weighs 57 kilograms, with just the cover weighing 10 kilograms. It takes two persons to move the book, which is 14 inches wide and 48 inches long. It contains 6,000 items, comprising constitutional excerpts, national symbols and institutions of 193 nations,'' Mangal explained.

These symbols have been engraved on copper plates by two artistes with laser technology and the effort took 217 hours, he added.

