'Women leaders can help India achieve USD 5 trillion economy target'

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-09-2023 19:25 IST | Created: 07-09-2023 19:25 IST
Women's participation in the workforce and leadership roles will help in achieving the target of a USD 5 trillion Indian economy, an industry leader has said.

Without incremental participation from women in the workforce, the economy cannot take a giant leap, former chairperson of CII Northern Region and co-founder and managing trustee of The Infravision Foundation Rhumjhum Chatterjee said at a women leadership award event here.

''With women's participation in the workforce going to become a mandate, it will help achieve the target of a USD 5 trillion economy for the country,'' Chatterjee said.

CII Northern Region on Wednesday announced the winners of the first edition of Corporate Women Leadership Awards at an event here.

Renu Sud Karnad, Managing Director in erstwhile HDFC Ltd, was conferred the Lifetime Achievement award, while Metropolis Healthcare Promoter and MD Ameera Shah was given the Corporate Woman Leader of the Year award.

Edelweiss Asset Management Ltd MD and CEO Radhika Gupta bagged the Young Corporate Woman Leader of the Year award.

Chatterjee said recognition of women leaders is pivotal to the narrative of progress and development in India.

