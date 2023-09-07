Left Menu

Pro-TMC educationists' forum to hold dharna before Raj Bhavan gates on Friday

07-09-2023
Pro-TMC educationists' forum to hold dharna before Raj Bhavan gates on Friday
Reprensentative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia
Amid the conflict between West Bengal Governor C V Ananda Bose and the state government over the appointment of several interim vice-chancellors in universities, a pro-TMC platform of former VCs and professors said it will stage a demonstration before the gates of the Raj Bhavan on Friday.

A ''peaceful and silent protest'' will be held, Educationists' Forum spokesperson and former VC of North Bengal University Om Prakash Mishra said in a statement.

People associated and interested in higher education will hold the protest dharna opposite the north gate of Raj Bhavan, and it will be led by eminent educationists of Bengal.

Personalities expected to be present at the demonstration include economist Abhirup Sarkar, poet Subodh Sarkar and educationist Abheek Majumder, among others.

The participants will carry placards against the ''complete chaos unleashed by the governor”, who is the ex officio chancellor of the state universities, against the higher education system of Bengal by appointing interim VCs “at his own will”, Mishra said. ''We will also protest against the inaction of the governor over the bills passed by the West Bengal Legislative Assembly on subjects relating to higher education, which is unconstitutional,'' he said.

The protesters will also present a memorandum to the governor.

