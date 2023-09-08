Chancellor Chandigarh University & CWT founder Satnam Singh Sandhu launches registration portal for multispecialty health camp

Chandigarh Welfare Trust (CWT) is set to organize a free mega multispecialty health camp on September 24, at Grain Market, sector 39, Chandigarh to serve all strata of society including elderly, women and children.

The health camp, for which registrations have already started, will be held from 9.00 am to 5.00 pm – where prosthetic limbs will also be distributed and fitted to the needy patients free of cost besides numerous health checkup camps. The health camp is a part of CWT's noble initiative of 15-day 'Sewa Pakhwada' which begins on September 17 in Chandigarh, on the occasion of 73rd birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The health camp aims to distribute free prosthetic hands and legs to those in need and all are welcome to benefit from the noble initiative. Notably more than 2,000 individuals have already reaped the benefits of free limbs during the previous camps organized by CWT and Chandigarh University.

Overwhelming response by people Chandigarh University Chancellor & CWT founder Satnam Singh Sandhu, said, ''The registrations for the health camp are open on the website www.chandigarhwelfaretrust.com and we are receiving an overwhelming response from the people.'' ''We are committed to serve the people of Chandigarh and its surrounding areas, however, anyone from across the country can avail the free health checkup at the mega health camp. We are hopeful that a sizable number of residents will visit the camp and avail the benefit,'' he said while appealing to the needy people to get benefited from the camp.

''The mega health mega multi-specialty health camp aims to provide free and quality healthcare services to the general public in Chandigarh and its nearby areas. This noble initiative also reaffirms our commitment to build a sustainable and progressive future for the people of the city beautiful,'' said Satnam Singh Sandhu.

The mega health camp, Satnam Singh Sandhu said, is in line with the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi who has given the mantra of 'One Earth, One Health' for the global health and wellbeing. ''PM Modi has made healthcare accessible and affordable for all and this mega health camp is our contribution to towards the government of India's revolutionary vision of providing accessible and affordable healthcare to all,'' he said.

Various health checkup camps Chancellor Chandigarh University & CWT founder, Satnam Singh Sandhu while sharing the details about the health camp said that ''different types of camps will be held during the mega health camp which includes cancer screening camp, to apprise the citizens about warning signs of different types of cancer, and prosthetic limbs fitting camp where a facility of fitting artificial limbs will be provided to enable people with disabilities to lead a normal life. ''Besides these, child healthcare camp, dental check-up camp, general medical check-up camp, mental health counselling, eye screening camp, health check-up camp, orthopedic camp and gynecology camps will be will be held,'' he said.

While the prosthetic legs are distributed in association with rotary club Chandigarh Central and Rotary Club New Kalyan Maharashtra, the prosthetic arms will be distributed in association with rotary club Chandigarh Central and Rotary Club Poona Downtown.

Satnam Singh Sandhu, Chancellor Chandigarh University & founder CWT urged the residents of the city to come forward and take full advantage of the number of health services provided at the mega camp. ''The registration window is open now till September 16. There is no fee required to be paid for the registration. Hundreds of doctors and medicos along with the volunteers of CWT will be present at the camp,'' he said.

About 15-day Sewa Pakhwada Guided by the spirit of selfless service, Chandigarh Welfare Trust (CWT) is organizing 15-day 'Sewa Pakhwada', which will begin with a multifaith prayers and blood donation camp at PGIMER on September 17, on the 73rd birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Later, the mega health camp is scheduled September 24, followed by a cleanliness drive on October 2, followed by Kanyavrat and Fit India events on October 4.

