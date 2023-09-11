Left Menu

G20 Declaration has renewed global resolve to work for equitable future through education: Pradhan

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-09-2023 20:06 IST | Created: 11-09-2023 20:03 IST
The G20 Declaration has renewed the global resolve to work for an equitable and sustainable future through education and has provided a roadmap for it, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said on Monday.

''The New Delhi Leaders' Declaration, by prioritizing deliberations on critical areas like foundational literacy and numeracy (FLN), tech-enabled learning, building capacities for lifelong learning and the future of work and strengthening research and innovation through collaboration, has renewed the global resolve to work for an equitable and sustainable future through education and has provided a roadmap for the same,'' Pradhan told reporters.

The Declaration resonates with the education working group priorities on the three identified accelerators of digital transformation, green transition and women-led development, he said.

''This is reflected in the commitment to enhancing women's meaningful participation as decision makers, including in quality education, and focus on developing digital public infrastructure including in education,'' he added.

Recognising the importance of investment in supporting human capital development, the G20 on Saturday committed to harness digital technologies to overcome digital divides for all learners and support educational institutions and teachers in keeping pace with emerging trends and technological advances.

The G20 members, in its Leaders' Declaration, supported promoting open, equitable and secure scientific collaboration and encourage mobility of students, scholars, researchers and scientists across research and higher education institution.

The Declaration also emphasised on expanding access to high-quality technical and vocational education and training.

