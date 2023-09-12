Deakin University's Vice-Chancellor announces fourth Deakin HUB in India at Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE)

Deakin University, a leading Australian university, is proud to announce the expansion of its strategic engagement initiative, Deakin HUBS, following the establishment of three Deakin HUBS at key partner institutions in India last year. Building on this foundation of collaboration and innovation, the University has announced the establishment of the fourth Deakin HUB in India at Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE), one of India's leading academic and research institutions.

This announcement is one of the many steps taken by Deakin University towards realising the objectives outlined in the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 to achieve internationalisation of higher education in India through research collaborations and student exchange with high-quality foreign higher educational institutions (HEI). Deakin HUB at MAHE will act as the central point of all engagement activities aimed at strengthening the university-industry-government partnership and achieving academic and research excellence that is meaningful for both India and Australia.

The announcement was made by Professor Iain Martin, Vice-Chancellor of Deakin University, during his ongoing visit to India, which commenced in New Delhi. Professor Martin presented a certificate to Lt Gen (Dr) M. D. Venkatesh, Vice-Chancellor of MAHE Manipal, symbolically marking the establishment of the Deakin HUB, strengthening its long-standing and multi-faceted partnership with the institution.

''With this announcement, we are creating a new milestone in a flourishing partnership of over two decades between our institutions. This exciting development will help our joint efforts scale new heights, fostering more strategic collaboration dedicated to enhancing academic and research excellence. With better mobility and growth outcomes, we aim to develop the skill potential of students and create global citizens of the future,'' said Professor Iain Martin.

MAHE and Deakin University have collaborated and engaged in joint research, academic articulations and student mobility over the span of two decades. Through the Deakin HUB, MAHE and Deakin University will establish a model to explore innovative pathways in higher education, research and training that are of in-country programs leading to onshore studies in Australia. Students can look forward to ease of mobility between the campuses in India and Australia and end-to-end support from Deakin for in-country assistance in internships and industry interaction. The highlight will be the boost of not one but two-way mobility.

Lt Gen (Dr) M. D. Venkatesh, Vice-Chancellor of MAHE, Manipal, said, ''Throughout our illustrious history, MAHE has consistently been a magnet for foreign students seeking academic excellence in India. Dating back to the establishment of our inaugural self-financed medical college in 1953, we opened our doors to Malaysian students, a tradition that has proudly endured over the years. The partnership between Deakin and MAHE has been marked by a proactive commitment to internationalization, and it fills me with immense enthusiasm to announce the formal establishment of the Deakin HUB in Manipal. This momentous step signifies our collective resolve to elevate our partnership to unprecedented heights. I am firmly convinced that this initiative will serve as a catalyst for even more profound collaborations, particularly in the realm of research.'' ''The announcement of the new Deakin HUB at MAHE is very exciting as it gives us an opportunity to take our partnership a notch higher to innovate on delivering contemporary models of academic and research pathways between India and Australia. It will herald the next chapter of knowledge exchange with expanding global opportunities for excellence available to Indian students, research fellows and academics,'' added Ravneet Pawha, Vice-President (Global Alliances) and CEO (South Asia), Deakin University. The fourth Deakin HUB in India at MAHE is preceded by three others at OP Jindal Global University (Sonipat), Symbiosis International University (Pune) and Chitkara University (Chandigarh). These HUBS are Deakin's flagship initiative for stepping up their engagement in India aimed at enhancing growth, student mobility and joint research as well a deeper collaboration between Indian institutes and Deakin. They have steadily and successfully increased the possibilities for Indian students to give a global dimension to their vision and ambitions while offering a platform for knowledge partnership between Australia and India.

Deakin University was the first international university to establish its presence in India in 1994 and over three decades of an immersive engagement in India it has been successful in setting up innovative models of engagement that expands learning, skilling and research opportunities for enterprising Indian students, research scholars and academics. It is all set to be the first international university to set up a campus in India with the Deakin University GIFT City Campus at GIFT City, Gandhi Nagar, Gujarat.

To know more about Deakin University and its various initiatives as part of its 'in India, with India, for India' approach towards engagement, please visit Deakin South Asia partnerships and pathways | Deakin About Deakin University Established in 1974, Deakin University successfully combines excellence in teaching, research and effective partnerships with industry and government to deliver high quality courses and undertake research that makes a difference to the domestic and international communities it serves.

Deakin's South Asia operations commenced in 1994 at New Delhi, India, making it one of the first overseas education provider to set operations in this region. Here, Deakin engages with the government, industry, and academia to share its vibrant culture of education and research.

For more information on Deakin University, please visit: www.deakin.edu.au About Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE): MAHE is recognized as a leading quality academic and education service provider and has significantly contributed to continuously improving the standards and penetration of higher education in India. The Manipal Academy of Higher Education has, as its genesis, an enthralling story of a genius, the late Dr. T. M. A. Pai who had the vision of making society rid of the three major ills of illiteracy, ill health, and poverty. It provides a great variety of graduate and postgraduate skill enhancement educational courses covering several important disciplines like medicine, engineering, dentistry, pharmacy, nursing, allied health, management, communication, life sciences, hotel administration, etc. through its 28 Professional Higher Education institutions. It has world class academic and research departments in Statistics, Commerce, Geopolitics & International Relations, European Studies, Philosophy & Humanities, Atomic & Molecular Physics, etc. Over 40,000 students from all over the world pursue undergraduate and postgraduate programmes in diverse subjects. The finest of infrastructure facilities, state-of-the-art equipment, well-equipped laboratories, and dedicated and competent faculty have enabled MAHE to be recognized as Institution of Eminence status by the Ministry of Education, Government of India. The University has two Off-Campus centres, one each at Mangalore and Bangalore, One Medical College with TATA Group at Jamshedpur and two Off-Shore campuses, one in Dubai (UAE) and the other in Melaka (Malaysia).

For further information log on to: https://manipal.edu/mu.html Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2208335/Deakin_HUB_in_MAHE.jpg Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2208336/Deakin_MAHE__Logo.jpg

