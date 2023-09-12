Left Menu

DUSU polls: NSUI to release 2 manifestoes, one to be 'women-centric'

We are also planning to hold a mega padyatra as a part of our campaign, the NSUI member said.Elections to the university students body are being held after a gap of four years. Students union elections were last held in 2019 and could not be held in 2020 and 2021 because of Covid while possible disruptions to the academic calendar prevented their conduct last year.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-09-2023 17:48 IST | Created: 12-09-2023 17:48 IST
DUSU polls: NSUI to release 2 manifestoes, one to be 'women-centric'
  • Country:
  • India

The National Students' Union of India will release two manifestos for the Delhi University Students' Union polls, and one of these will be ''women centric'', a senior NSUI member said on Tuesday.

The aim of bringing a ''women centric'' manifesto, which will be released by women NSUI members, is to highlight issues related them such as their safety on campuses, he said.

The Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU) polls will be held on September 22.

''This time, we have decided to come up with two manifestos - one for overall university-related issues and the other, for women safety and other problems faced by them. We are also planning to hold a 'mega padyatra' as a part of our campaign,'' the NSUI member said.

Elections to the university students' body are being held after a gap of four years. Students' union elections were last held in 2019 and could not be held in 2020 and 2021 because of Covid while possible disruptions to the academic calendar prevented their conduct last year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Navy, Uber team up for private travel of naval personnel, families

Navy, Uber team up for private travel of naval personnel, families

 India
2
Health News Roundup: Analysis-Wegovy launch in UK may underline Novo Nordisk's need to get ahead of Lilly

Health News Roundup: Analysis-Wegovy launch in UK may underline Novo Nordisk...

 Global
3
UK says BMW to make multimillion pound investment in electric Mini output

UK says BMW to make multimillion pound investment in electric Mini output

 Global
4
KKR to invest Rs 2,069 cr in Reliance Retail to hike stake to 1.42 pc

KKR to invest Rs 2,069 cr in Reliance Retail to hike stake to 1.42 pc

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Exploring the Psychological Effects of Hunger on Your Mind

Why Your Note-Taking App Isn't Boosting Your Brainpower

Uncovering Ocean Floor's Hidden Potential in the Green Energy Revolution

Counting the Costs: How Drug-Resistant Infections Drain Our Economic Resources

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023