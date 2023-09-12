DUSU polls: NSUI to release 2 manifestoes, one to be 'women-centric'

The National Students' Union of India will release two manifestos for the Delhi University Students' Union polls, and one of these will be ''women centric'', a senior NSUI member said on Tuesday.

The aim of bringing a ''women centric'' manifesto, which will be released by women NSUI members, is to highlight issues related them such as their safety on campuses, he said.

The Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU) polls will be held on September 22.

''This time, we have decided to come up with two manifestos - one for overall university-related issues and the other, for women safety and other problems faced by them. We are also planning to hold a 'mega padyatra' as a part of our campaign,'' the NSUI member said.

Elections to the university students' body are being held after a gap of four years. Students' union elections were last held in 2019 and could not be held in 2020 and 2021 because of Covid while possible disruptions to the academic calendar prevented their conduct last year.

