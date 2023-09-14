Left Menu

A school shooting in Louisiana left 1 dead, 2 hurt. Classes are canceled until Friday

Law enforcement officials said they arrested the suspected shooter, a 14-year-old student Tuesday after the shooting.This is such a senseless tragedy and my prayers go out to the families of all involved and to the St. Helena community that were affected by this tragedy, Sheriff Nat Williams said in a post on Facebook.His office hadnt released the charges the suspect faces, or information about the events that led up to the shooting.

PTI | Greensburg | Updated: 14-09-2023 00:17 IST | Created: 14-09-2023 00:12 IST
A school shooting in Louisiana left 1 dead, 2 hurt. Classes are canceled until Friday
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Classes are cancelled at a Louisiana high school where a student was shot to death and two others were injured, authorities said.

The names and ages of the victims of the shooting at St. Helena College & Career Academy in Greensburg have not been released. Law enforcement officials said they arrested the suspected shooter, a 14-year-old student Tuesday after the shooting.

“This is such a senseless tragedy and my prayers go out to the families of all involved and to the St. Helena community that were affected by this tragedy,” Sheriff Nat Williams said in a post on Facebook.

His office hadn't released the charges the suspect faces, or information about the events that led up to the shooting. Williams did not immediately return a telephone message from The Associated Press. According to deputies, the shooting happened about 3 pm Tuesday in the school's back parking lot. Democratic Gov. John Bel Edwards released a statement about the shooting, noting that the Greensburg community is “close to my home and my heart'' having represented the area for eight years while in the state legislature. “Donna and I are praying for the families affected by this awful act, and for the entire St. Helena community,” Edwards said. “There are far too many Louisianians who have had a shooting close to home. Too many families are forever altered by senseless violence. While we seek justice, we must continue to have serious policy discussions about how to end this plague of gun violence in Louisiana and across our country.” The St. Helena Parish School District said classes at the school are cancelled until Friday, as well as the football game and School Board meeting. Grief counselors will be available for students and staff upon their return, the district said in a post on Facebook.

US Rep. Troy Carter, a Democrat representing part of southeast Louisiana, said he was “devastated” to hear about the school shooting.

“Gun violence affects ALL of us,” Carter posted on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter. “It harms our communities and it is heartbreaking to see it harm our children.”(AP) RUP RUP

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
2 MTNL employees sent to jail for deterring company's top official from discharging duty, threatening him

2 MTNL employees sent to jail for deterring company's top official from disc...

 India
2
Empowering investors by making investing less daunting: The success story of HSBC mutual fund with Quora Ads

Empowering investors by making investing less daunting: The success story of...

 India
3
Health News Roundup: Timeline for supply limits on Novo Nordisk weight-loss drug unclear, US FDA says; FDA warns CVS, others against selling unapproved eye products and more

Health News Roundup: Timeline for supply limits on Novo Nordisk weight-loss ...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Timeline for supply limits on Novo Nordisk weight-loss drug unclear, US FDA says; FDA warns CVS, others against selling unapproved eye products and more

Health News Roundup: Timeline for supply limits on Novo Nordisk weight-loss ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Exploring the Psychological Effects of Hunger on Your Mind

Why Your Note-Taking App Isn't Boosting Your Brainpower

Uncovering Ocean Floor's Hidden Potential in the Green Energy Revolution

Counting the Costs: How Drug-Resistant Infections Drain Our Economic Resources

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023