Bengal: Ex-VCs send legal notice to governor, asking him to apologise for ‘defaming’ them

Former vice-chancellors of state-run universities of West Bengal have sent a legal notice to Raj Bhavan asking Governor CV Anand Bose to apologise within 15 days for allegedly defaming a section of them.

A platform of pro-Trinamool Congress ex-VCs and educationists claimed that 12 former vice-chancellors were ''distressed and distraught by the disrespectful, false and defamatory accusations'' made by Bose as his capacity in the chancellor of the state-run universities.

Bose, who is embroiled in a war of words with the state government over the appointment of interim VCs in universities, had said in a video message last week, ''There were allegations of corruption, sexual harassment and political interference against some VCs who were earlier appointed'' and that was why their tenures were not extended.

The platform, Educationists' Forum, said in the legal notice that the former VC would file defamation cases against the governor if he did not apologise and a fine of Rs 50 lakh will also be demanded for each of them.

''We are of the view the honourable chancellor's unsubstantiated comments have maligned the renowned academicians who were functioning as VCs to the best of their ability. We demand that he take back the comments immediately. “Otherwise, each of the 12 former VCs will be separately sending legal notices to the Chancellor for his defamatory statement,” Educationists' Forum spokesperson Omprkash Mishra told a press conference.

Several of those vice-chancellors whose tenures were not extended were present at the press meet.

The Forum also took exception to the Chancellor’s decision to form an appointment panel for speeding up vacancies of teachers in state universities. “This is another example of bypassing well-established recruitment norms,'' claimed Mishra, former Vice Chancellor of North Bengal University. In a recent interview to PTI, Bose had said the Calcutta HC has said that on appointments of VCs, the governor needs to consult the state government, but has upheld that he does not need the state's concurrence in appointing VCs.

