NSUI releases 10-point manifesto for DUSU polls

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-09-2023 15:35 IST | Created: 16-09-2023 15:35 IST
NSUI releases 10-point manifesto for DUSU polls
The Congress-affiliated NSUI on Saturday released a 10-point manifesto, including menstrual leave for the students, a violence free campus and no fee hike, for the September 22 Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU) polls.

The manifesto includes issues such as 12 days menstrual leave per semester, a violence free campus, Grievance Redressal Cell, no fee hike, hostel for all, free metro pass, a library that functions round the clock, railway reservation counter on the campus, active placement cell, free WiFi and better infrastructure.

A senior member said the National Students' Union of India (NSUI) will also come up with a separate manifesto in the next two days focusing on issues faced by the Delhi University female students.

Earlier on Friday, the NSUI announced its list of candidates for the DUSU elections.

Hitesh Gulia, a final-year Law Centre-I student, will contest for the president's post. The 23-year-old completed his graduation from Shaheed Bhagat Singh College.

Abhi Dahiya has been fielded for the post of vice-president. The 24-year-old is currently pursuing a Masters degree in Buddhist Studies.

The NSUI has fielded 24-year-old Yakshana Sharma for the post of secretary. The Hindu College graduate is a final-year LLB student at Campus Law Centre.

Shubham Kumar Chaudhary, contesting for the post of joint secretary, did his schooling from GD Goenka School in Vasant Kunj. He completed his graduation from the College of Vocational Studies and is currently pursuing a Masters degree in Buddhist Studies.

The DUSU elections will be held on September 22 after a gap of four years. The elections were last held in 2019.

The students' union elections could not be held in 2020 and 2021 due to COVID-19 while possible disruptions to the academic calendar prevented their conduct in 2022.

