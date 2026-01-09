Left Menu

Swarandeep Singh Dhodi's Historic Triumph on ITF Masters Tour

Swarandeep Singh Dhodi set a new benchmark in the ITF World Tennis Masters Tour by clinching 18 titles, the most by any male player in the 2025 season, emphasizing the growth of the sport in Asia. The 46-year-old dedicates his success to his family, coach, and nation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-01-2026 20:13 IST | Created: 09-01-2026 20:13 IST
Swarandeep Singh Dhodi's Historic Triumph on ITF Masters Tour
  • Country:
  • India

Swarandeep Singh Dhodi has made history on the ITF World Tennis Masters Tour, achieving a record 18 titles, with seven being singles victories, the highest by any male player during the 2025 season.

The ITF Masters Tour has strategically focused on expanding tournaments and player involvement, placing a particular emphasis on the Asian region.

''Initially, it was hard to believe,'' Dhodi expressed gratefully. ''Thanks to my family, coach, and the blessings of the almighty, I could serve as a conduit for such a remarkable record.'' The 46-year-old, who began his ITF Masters journey in 2014, proudly wore his national colors, dedicating his achievement to India.

TRENDING

1
Delhi Mayor Accuses AAP of Disruption Over House Proceedings

Delhi Mayor Accuses AAP of Disruption Over House Proceedings

 India
2
House Help Arrested for Using Employer's Net Banking for Fraud

House Help Arrested for Using Employer's Net Banking for Fraud

 India
3
Diplomatic Tensions: Mexico-US Relations Under Scrutiny

Diplomatic Tensions: Mexico-US Relations Under Scrutiny

 Global
4
Crisis Averted: ONGC’s Relentless Effort to Control Gas Well Blaze

Crisis Averted: ONGC’s Relentless Effort to Control Gas Well Blaze

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Generative AI must adopt healthcare-style consent rules

Agricultural waste could power next generation of biodegradable plastics

Machines still don’t know what harm is, and that’s a growing AI risk

Generative AI may be driving a global breakdown in shared reality

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026