Swarandeep Singh Dhodi's Historic Triumph on ITF Masters Tour
Swarandeep Singh Dhodi set a new benchmark in the ITF World Tennis Masters Tour by clinching 18 titles, the most by any male player in the 2025 season, emphasizing the growth of the sport in Asia. The 46-year-old dedicates his success to his family, coach, and nation.
Swarandeep Singh Dhodi has made history on the ITF World Tennis Masters Tour, achieving a record 18 titles, with seven being singles victories, the highest by any male player during the 2025 season.
The ITF Masters Tour has strategically focused on expanding tournaments and player involvement, placing a particular emphasis on the Asian region.
''Initially, it was hard to believe,'' Dhodi expressed gratefully. ''Thanks to my family, coach, and the blessings of the almighty, I could serve as a conduit for such a remarkable record.'' The 46-year-old, who began his ITF Masters journey in 2014, proudly wore his national colors, dedicating his achievement to India.
