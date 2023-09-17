Left Menu

IIT Kanpur director Abhay Karandikar appointed science and technology secretary

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-09-2023 00:02 IST | Created: 17-09-2023 00:02 IST
Professor Abhay Karandikar, the director of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur, was on Saturday appointed the secretary of the Department of Science and Technology (DST).

He has been appointed to the post till the date of his attaining the age of 60 years, a Personnel Ministry order issued late Saturday night said.

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved the appointment of Prof. Karandikar to the post of DST secretary, it said.

