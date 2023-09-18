Left Menu

DUSU polls: Menstrual leaves, increased police patrolling outside colleges part of NSUI's 'Her Manifesto'

18-09-2023
DUSU polls: Menstrual leaves, increased police patrolling outside colleges part of NSUI's 'Her Manifesto'
Menstrual leaves, emergency response system for distress calls and increased police patrolling outside colleges are part of a women-centric manifesto released by the NSUI on Monday for the Delhi University Students' Union polls.

With this, the Congress-affiliated students' body has released two manifestoes for the September 22 elections. The other, released on Saturday by the National Students' Union of India (NSUI), is a 10-point manifesto for all students that promises to ensure a violence-free campus, no fee hike and free metro passes.

The women-centric ''Her Manifesto'' also promises students legal assistance in cases of ''harassment, moral policing, cyber-bullying'' among others, the NSUI said.

Round the clock security teams with increased number of women guards, installation of street lights and CCTV cameras across the campus will be ensured, the manifesto stated and added that students' body will also take up the issue of 12 days menstrual leave per semester.

The NSUI also promises ''a functional internal complaints committee, gender sensitisation workshops and self-defence training workshops in collaboration with NGOs and police'', it said.

Issues of counselling centres, medical rooms and sanitary napkin dispensers at colleges will also be looked into, the manifesto said.

Both the NSUI manifestos assured a violence-free campus, a grievance redressal cell, no fee hike, hostel for all, free metro passes, a round the clock library, an on-campus railway reservation counter, an active placement cell, free WiFi and better infrastructure.

The NSUI announced its list of candidates for the DUSU elections.

Hitesh Gulia, a final-year Law Centre-I student, will contest for the president's post. The 23-year-old completed his graduation from the Shaheed Bhagat Singh College.

Abhi Dahiya has been fielded for the post of vice-president and the 24-year-old is currently pursuing a Masters degree in Buddhist Studies.

The NSUI has fielded 24-year-old Yakshana Sharma for the post of secretary. The Hindu College graduate is a final-year LLB student at the Campus Law Centre.

Shubham Kumar Chaudhary, contesting for the post of joint secretary, did his schooling from GD Goenka School in Vasant Kunj. He completed his graduation from the College of Vocational Studies and is currently pursuing a Masters degree in Buddhist Studies.

The DUSU elections will be held after a gap of four years. The elections were last held in 2019. The polls could not be held in 2020 and 2021 due to COVID-19 while possible disruptions to the academic calendar prevented their conduct in 2022.

