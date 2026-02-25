Mexico Assures World Cup Safety Amid Cartel Violence
Mexico President Claudia Sheinbaum assured the safety of fans for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, despite recent cartel violence. Security is being reinforced after the death of cartel leader Nemesio Oseguera. FIFA is monitoring the situation, confirming matches will proceed in venues including Guadalajara.
Mexico's President Claudia Sheinbaum has reassured soccer fans of their safety during the 2026 FIFA World Cup, even amid recent cartel violence following the death of Nemesio Oseguera.
She stated that the situation is stabilizing, with security strengthened across venues in Mexico City, Monterrey, and Guadalajara. The World Cup is set to attract international spectators.
FIFA President Gianni Infantino expressed confidence in the organizers and confirmed ongoing coordination with Mexican authorities to ensure a safe and successful event.