Mexico Assures World Cup Safety Amid Cartel Violence

Mexico's President Claudia Sheinbaum has reassured soccer fans of their safety during the 2026 FIFA World Cup, even amid recent cartel violence following the death of Nemesio Oseguera.

She stated that the situation is stabilizing, with security strengthened across venues in Mexico City, Monterrey, and Guadalajara. The World Cup is set to attract international spectators.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino expressed confidence in the organizers and confirmed ongoing coordination with Mexican authorities to ensure a safe and successful event.