Left Menu

Mexico Assures World Cup Safety Amid Cartel Violence

Mexico President Claudia Sheinbaum assured the safety of fans for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, despite recent cartel violence. Security is being reinforced after the death of cartel leader Nemesio Oseguera. FIFA is monitoring the situation, confirming matches will proceed in venues including Guadalajara.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-02-2026 05:34 IST | Created: 25-02-2026 05:34 IST
Mexico Assures World Cup Safety Amid Cartel Violence
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Mexico's President Claudia Sheinbaum has reassured soccer fans of their safety during the 2026 FIFA World Cup, even amid recent cartel violence following the death of Nemesio Oseguera.

She stated that the situation is stabilizing, with security strengthened across venues in Mexico City, Monterrey, and Guadalajara. The World Cup is set to attract international spectators.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino expressed confidence in the organizers and confirmed ongoing coordination with Mexican authorities to ensure a safe and successful event.

TRENDING

1
Devastating Rains Lead to Tragedy in Southeastern Brazil

Devastating Rains Lead to Tragedy in Southeastern Brazil

 Global
2
Trump's Vision: Transforming Dulles Airport's Future

Trump's Vision: Transforming Dulles Airport's Future

 Global
3
Mexico Assures World Cup Safety Amid Cartel Violence

Mexico Assures World Cup Safety Amid Cartel Violence

 Global
4
Apple Investors Dismiss China's Manufacturing Dependence Concerns

Apple Investors Dismiss China's Manufacturing Dependence Concerns

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Synthetic voices in AI assistants reflect deep-rooted gender stereotypes

Digital learning boom amplifying online harassment risks in emerging nations

Adaptive AI system enhances zero-day attack resilience in blockchain networks

Beyond tech fixes: AI governance requires transdisciplinary ethical wisdom

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026