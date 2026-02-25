Lights, Camera, Auction: Iconic Movie Props Go Under the Hammer!

Left Menu

The Propstore Entertainment Memorabilia Live Auction in Los Angeles, scheduled from March 25 to 27, features over 1,550 iconic film and TV items, potentially raising $9 million. Highlights include the harpoon gun from 'Jaws', a C-3PO head from 'Star Wars', and Arnold Schwarzenegger's jacket from 'The Terminator'.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Rickmansworth | Updated: 25-02-2026 05:31 IST | Created: 25-02-2026 05:31 IST
Iconic pieces of film and television history are set to go under the hammer at the Propstore Entertainment Memorabilia Live Auction in Los Angeles. The auction, running from March 25 to 27, showcases over 1,550 items, with anticipated proceeds expected to reach around $9 million.

Among the sought-after pieces are the harpoon gun from Steven Spielberg's 'Jaws' and a light-up C-3PO head from 'Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back.' These and other collectibles, such as Arnold Schwarzenegger's jacket from 'The Terminator' and a Marauder's Map from 'Harry Potter,' offer fans a unique opportunity to own a piece of cinematic history.

"We've got many iconic pieces from film and TV history," said Ibrahim Faraj, consignments manager at Propstore. The auction represents a rare chance for fans and collectors to acquire rarely available memorabilia from beloved movies and TV shows.

