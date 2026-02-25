Apple Investors Dismiss China's Manufacturing Dependence Concerns

Apple shareholders dismissed a proposal on Tuesday regarding the company's reliance on Chinese manufacturing. The decision follows Apple's decade-long efforts to expand production to Vietnam, India, and the U.S., where it plans to assemble some Mac mini computers starting later this year.

CEO Tim Cook addressed shareholders during a Q&A, emphasizing Apple's focus on investing in technologies like AI and prioritizing product and service innovation for growth and shareholder value.

Shareholders approved all company proposals, while the vote against the 'say on pay' measure slightly increased, with 8.6% opposed compared to the previous year's 7.6%. Cook's 2025 compensation held steady at $74.29 million.