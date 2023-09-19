Left Menu

R & D culture lagging behind in Indian universities, says veteran space scientist Madhavan Nair

The former Chairman of Indian Space Research Organisation also batted for a better compensation package for ISRO scientists saying it cannot be treated as any other Government department.He said industries have to come forward in a big way to support ISROs programmes and projects.R D culture in our institutions are lagging behind quite a bit, Nair told PTI on Monday.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 19-09-2023 15:46 IST | Created: 19-09-2023 15:46 IST
R & D culture lagging behind in Indian universities, says veteran space scientist Madhavan Nair
  • Country:
  • India

India's universities are lagging behind in research and development (R & D) culture, veteran space scientist G Madhavan Nair has said and urged industries to back them with funding. The former Chairman of Indian Space Research Organisation also batted for a better compensation package for ISRO scientists saying it cannot be treated as any other Government department.

He said industries have to come forward in a big way to support ISRO's programmes and projects.

''R & D culture in our institutions are lagging behind quite a bit,'' Nair told PTI on Monday. Universities blame lack of good facilities and resources for this.

In countries like the US, he noted, funding for R & D in universities comes from private industries, who make huge investments in labs and talented people and give them good projects. ''So that way, R & D is encouraged in (those) universities. Government cannot alone be doing that job (R & D funding). ISRO definitely has been following an open policy and they are throwing problems to the universities and quite a few solutions have come out of them, but that's not sufficient. Basic R & D culture in universities has to improve,'' Nair said.

Speaking in general terms, he said the ISRO is on the right track, the government is also giving good support, and he is happy about it. But the concern is that industries are not rising up to the occasion and taking up the challenges. ''Industries have to come forward; ISRO has opened up; the government has liberalised the policies, all these things have been done. Industrial backup is a must,'' he underlined.

Similarly, he said, compensation packages for ISRO scientists should go up. ''We should identify the top performers and cash incentive plus award should be encouraged more.'' ''They cannot treat this (ISRO) as just like any other ordinary department,'' Nair said. ''If you ask me, this is the top-most, best performing department in the whole Government. So, naturally, they should be treated specially.''

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Sports News Roundup: O's edge Rays, both punch tickets to postseason; panish court throws out Rubiales' pre-kiss defamation lawsuit and more

Sports News Roundup: O's edge Rays, both punch tickets to postseason; panish...

 Global
2
Infra firm, former CMD booked by CBI in bank fraud case

Infra firm, former CMD booked by CBI in bank fraud case

 India
3
Bangladesh Prime Minsiter Sheikh Hasina arrives in New York to attend 78th UN General Assembly

Bangladesh Prime Minsiter Sheikh Hasina arrives in New York to attend 78th U...

 United States
4
Japanese company working to transform cow waste into rocket fuel

Japanese company working to transform cow waste into rocket fuel

 Japan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Are Self-Driving Cars Really Safer? Exploring the Facts

Is Weight Loss Training a Waste of Your Precious Time? Discover the Truth

Stay Awake and Energized: Non-Caffeine Solutions That Work

Boost Your Brainpower: Memory Hacks That Work

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023