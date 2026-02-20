Supreme Court Overturns Trump's Landmark Tariff Move

In a significant blow to President Donald Trump's economic strategy, the Supreme Court invalidated his sweeping global tariffs on Friday. The ruling targeted duties imposed under an emergency powers act, including extensive 'reciprocal' tariffs affecting nearly every nation globally.

This is the first substantial component of Trump's broad policy agenda to be reviewed by the nation's highest judicial body, which the former president notably influenced by appointing three conservative justices during his term.

The lawsuit demonstrated bipartisan legal opposition, attracting libertarian and pro-business entities usually aligned with the GOP. Despite Trump's vocal claim that a court loss would severely harm the U.S. economy, the tariffs were largely unpopular among voters concerned about affordability.

