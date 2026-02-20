Supreme Court Overturns Trump's Landmark Tariff Move
The Supreme Court struck down President Trump's sweeping global tariffs, impacting his economic agenda. The decision involved tariffs imposed under an emergency powers law. This marks the first major element of Trump's agenda to reach the court he influenced with three conservative appointments. The decision faced bipartisan legal opposition.
- Country:
- United States
In a significant blow to President Donald Trump's economic strategy, the Supreme Court invalidated his sweeping global tariffs on Friday. The ruling targeted duties imposed under an emergency powers act, including extensive 'reciprocal' tariffs affecting nearly every nation globally.
This is the first substantial component of Trump's broad policy agenda to be reviewed by the nation's highest judicial body, which the former president notably influenced by appointing three conservative justices during his term.
The lawsuit demonstrated bipartisan legal opposition, attracting libertarian and pro-business entities usually aligned with the GOP. Despite Trump's vocal claim that a court loss would severely harm the U.S. economy, the tariffs were largely unpopular among voters concerned about affordability.
(With inputs from agencies.)