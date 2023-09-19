Left Menu

Swachchta Pledge administered to officers and staff of Department of Higher Education

Shri K Sanjay Murthy also held a meeting with Vice Chancellors/Directors of the centrally funded HEIs to sensitize them about the ongoing Special Campaign 3.0, the SHS campaign, and about mainstreaming of ‘Mission LiFE’.

Swachchta Pledge administered to officers and staff of Department of Higher Education
Shri K Sanjay Murthy also held a meeting with Vice Chancellors/Directors of the centrally funded HEIs to sensitize them about the ongoing Special Campaign 3.0, the SHS campaign, and about mainstreaming of 'Mission LiFE'.
Secretary, Department of Higher Education, Ministry of Education, Shri K Sanjay Murthy, under the ‘Swachchta Hi Sewa’ (SHS) campaign, administered the Swachchta Pledge to the officers and staff of the Department of Higher Education.

 

He also encouraged everyone to actively participate in the ongoing campaign and promote the ‘Swachchta Hi Sewa’ message among others.

Shri K Sanjay Murthy also held a meeting with Vice Chancellors/Directors of the centrally funded HEIs to sensitize them about the ongoing Special Campaign 3.0, the SHS campaign, and about mainstreaming of ‘Mission LiFE’.

During the meeting, he requested the HEIs to participate in the campaign by mobilizing students, faculty, and staff to support initiatives such as zero waste campaign, plastic-free campuses, visiting nearby waste processing plants, propagating SHS messages like the adoption of neighbourhood for Shramdaan and promote the principle of Reduce, Reuse and Recycle in all aspects of life. He also encouraged the HEIs to imbibe the principles of ‘Mission LiFE’ in their institutions as outlined in the G20 New Delhi Leaders’ Declaration.

Participants of approximately 170 HEIs, UGC and AICTE joined the meeting virtually.

(With Inputs from PIB)

