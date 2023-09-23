Number of govt-recognised startups crosses 1 lakh mark
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-09-2023 20:08 IST | Created: 23-09-2023 20:08 IST
The number of government-recognized startups has increased to over 1 lakh at present from 450 in 2016, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said on Saturday.
Addressing entrepreneurs here, he expressed confidence that by 2047, India's economy would experience exponential growth.
Goyal underlined the government's commitment to improving the ease of doing business in India, making it easier to start and run businesses.
