AIIMS-Delhi lived up to its reputation as nation's premier healthcare institution: Union Minister Baghel

Over the 68 years of existence, AIIMS-Delhi has truly lived up to its reputation as the premier healthcare institution of the country, Minister of State for Health S P Singh Baghel said on Monday.

Presiding over the 68th Foundation Day celebrations of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences, New Delhi, he expressed happiness that for the sixth consecutive year, the institute has been ranked number one among medical institutions in the National Institute Ranking Framework of the Ministry of Education. The Union minister said that AIIMS has become a brand with its reputation spread across the country. Today, every child across India has heard the name of AIIMS, Baghel said. He encouraged officials to maintain this image and take the AIIMS brand to greater heights.

The Union minister said that India's healthcare sector is now comparable to that of any developed country because of its highly trained human resources. Indians comprise a high percentage of doctors even in developed countries. India is already known for its vaccine manufacturing capabilities, its pharma industries and its innovations in the medtech sector, he added.

