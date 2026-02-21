Historic Reunion: Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan Unite After Decades

In a landmark announcement for cinema enthusiasts, Red Giant Movies has unveiled the first promotional video for 'KHxRK', a groundbreaking project reuniting legendary actors Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan after nearly 40 years. The much-awaited reveal occurred at the symbolic time of 12.07 pm, hinting at the combined birth dates of the megastars.

Directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, renowned for his recent success with Rajinikanth's 'Jailer', the promo features his signature quirky narrative. It humorously depicts the director's comedic predicament in deciding how to approach the titans of Indian cinema, accentuated by composer Anirudh Ravichander's musical dilemma.

The video, exuding a retro-cool vibe, teases a blend of dark comedy and action. It showcases the duo's dynamic chemistry as they navigate wardrobe choices and confront the director, questioning 'Who is the hero?' The film, backed by an esteemed technical crew, is expected to start shooting soon.

(With inputs from agencies.)