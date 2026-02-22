Left Menu

Family Reunion: Ex-Maoist Leader Devji's Surrender Brings Joy

The surrender of top Maoist leader Devji to the Telangana Police brings joy to his family, who have not seen him for decades. This development occurs just before the government's deadline to eradicate Naxalism. Devji joined the Maoist movement in the 1980s and is originally from Korutla, Jagtial district.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Karimnagar | Updated: 22-02-2026 16:56 IST | Created: 22-02-2026 16:56 IST
The surrender of high-ranking Maoist leader Thippiri Tirupati, known as Devji, has sparked joy among his family members, who look forward to reuniting after years of separation. Devji, alongside senior leader Malla Raji Reddy and other CPI (Maoist) cadres, turned himself in to the Telangana Police, a senior official disclosed.

The timing of Devji's surrender is notable, as it precedes the central government's 2026 deadline to eradicate Naxalism from the country. 'The official surrender process will be completed in a few days, but they are currently with Telangana Police,' the official confirmed to PTI.

Devji's brother, Thippiri Gangadhar, expressed immense relief as they anticipate meeting after decades. 'We are thrilled to finally see our brother again,' he shared with PTI. The family, unable to meet Devji since he left to join the Maoist cause in the 1980s, had only photographs to remind them of him over the years.

(With inputs from agencies.)

