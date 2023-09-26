Left Menu

Manipur: 30 injured as police baton-charge students protesting death of two youths

PTI | Imphal | Updated: 26-09-2023 16:56 IST | Created: 26-09-2023 16:56 IST
More than 30 students, mostly girls, were injured in Manipur's Imphal Valley on Tuesday as the police fired tear gas shells and baton-charged a mob protesting against the killing of two youths who were allegedly kidnapped in July, officials said.

The students brought out protest rallies hours after photos of the bodies of the two youths went viral on social media.

The protesters clashed with the police when security forces tried to stop them from advancing towards the chief minister's secretariat here, police said.

The injured protesters were treated at various hospitals.

