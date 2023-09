Internet services in Manipur suspended for 5 days following protests in Imphal

The Manipur government on Tuesday reimposed the ban on internet services for the next five days, soon after police baton-charged students in Imphal during a demonstration against the alleged kidnapping and death of two youths.

The police action left 45 students, many of them girls, injured, officials said.

''The state government decides to suspend/curb the mobile internet data services, internet/data services through VPN in the territorial jurisdiction of the state of Manipur for five days with immediate effect till 7:45 pm of October 1, 2023,'' a notification said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)