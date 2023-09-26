India's G20 presidency saw direct participation of 1.5 crore citizens: P K Mishra

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Principal Secretary P K Mishra said on Tuesday that over 1.5 crore citizens directly participated in various G20 events held across the country during the country's presidency of the powerful bloc.

Speaking at the G20 University Connect Finale at Bharat Mandapam here, he said with events such as awareness rallies, selfie with monuments, contests, essay and quiz competitions, workshops, marathons, cleanliness drives and 'Yuva Samvaad', the objectives of the G20 were taken to the last mile.

''It was Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision that the G20 should be a pan-India event and that events be held in every state and Union Territory. The G20 was thus decentralised, democratised and taken to every corner of the country,'' he said, according to officials.

Each state and UT left its unique cultural stamp on the minds of the delegates, giving the world an idea of India's diversity, Mishra said.

A key priority of India's G20 presidency was to create a more inclusive world, where the voice of the Global South would no longer be overlooked, he said.

The greatest achievement in this regard was the acceptance of India's proposal to welcome the African Union as a permanent member of the G20, he added.

He aid the G20 presidency will open up new vistas for the youth and it is for the bright minds of India to seize the opportunities as frontrunners in this age of innovation.

He ended his speech with a quote of former president A P J Abdul Kalam that the best way to predict the future is to create it.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)