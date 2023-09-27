Left Menu

Teacher held for sending obscene messages to girl

A school teacher has been arrested here for allegedly sending obscene messages to a 13-year-old female student on social media, police said on Wednesday. He used to allegedly send obscene messages to the girl on her Instagram account, said an official.He was booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code including molestation and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences POCSO Act and further investigation was underway, the official added.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 27-09-2023 23:01 IST | Created: 27-09-2023 22:50 IST
Teacher held for sending obscene messages to girl
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A school teacher has been arrested here for allegedly sending obscene messages to a 13-year-old female student on social media, police said on Wednesday. Ajit (36) was held after the girl's mother lodged a complaint at the Borivali police station. He used to allegedly send obscene messages to the girl on her Instagram account, said an official.

He was booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code including molestation and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and further investigation was underway, the official added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Women, children in China facing repression, female activists tell UNHRC

Women, children in China facing repression, female activists tell UNHRC

 Switzerland
2
SMX CSR Leadership Summit & Awards 2023: Shaping a Sustainable Future Together at India Habitat Centre, New Delhi

SMX CSR Leadership Summit & Awards 2023: Shaping a Sustainable Future Togeth...

 India
3
Around 2,500 people register for high altitude marathon in Tawang

Around 2,500 people register for high altitude marathon in Tawang

 India
4
PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - Sept 29

PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - Sept 29

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

EU policies must account for farmers’ needs to foil far-right populist wave next year

Science Behind You, Nature, and Growth: A Unique Merger Explained

Hidden Impact of 'Scarcity Brain' on Your Financial Health

Cracking the Dieting Code: A Blueprint for Lasting Transformation

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023