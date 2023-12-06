Transgender students to get free education in public varsities in Maharashtra

Public universities in Maharashtra have agreed to provide free education to students from transgender community as suggested by the state government, a statement said. Accordingly, such students will get free education in these varsities and allied colleges. In an interaction with vice-chancellors of the state universities on Tuesday, Higher and Technical Education Minister Chandrakant Patil asked the varsities to bear the entire fees of transgender students from their funds.

''All vice-chancellors unanimously accepted the appeal made by the minister (to provide free education to the students of the transgender community,” a statement said. The meeting attended by senior officials of the Higher and Technical Education Department also reviewed the progress under the New Education Policy (NEP).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)