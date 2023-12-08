Left Menu

Toprankers subsidiary acquires Chinar Law Institute

Edtech firm Toprankers has acquired Chinar Law Institute in Delhi and Gurgaon regions through its subsidiary Judiciary Gold, the company said on Friday. The Gurgaon-based institute will serve as a new centre of Judiciary Gold by Toprankers.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-12-2023 21:15 IST | Created: 08-12-2023 21:15 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Edtech firm Toprankers has acquired Chinar Law Institute in Delhi and Gurgaon regions through its subsidiary Judiciary Gold, the company said on Friday. The Gurgaon-based institute will serve as a new centre of Judiciary Gold by Toprankers. ''This acquisition offers a wealth of opportunities. Our mutual dedication to excellence, coupled with the exceptional facilities, will enable aspiring legal minds to benefit from an immersive learning environment that goes beyond mere education,'' Centre & Academics Head at Judiciary Gold (Delhi and Gurugram) and Founder of Chinar Law Institute, Sparsh Jain, said.

