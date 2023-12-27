Khel Mahakumbh 2.0 starts in Gujarat

Left Menu

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 27-12-2023 22:24 IST | Created: 27-12-2023 22:24 IST
Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Wednesday inaugurated this year's 'Khel Mahakumbh 2.0', an annual sports event organised by the state government.

Speaking at the inauguration ceremony held at a stadium here, he said more than 66 lakh persons including children, college students and senior citizens have registered for the mega sports event.

''Khel Mahakumbh was started in 2010 by Narendra Modi when he was the chief minister of Gujarat. This annual event has played a key role in developing a sports culture and ecosystem in Gujarat. While 16.5 lakh people took part in the first event held in 2010, more than 66 lakh people will take part this year,'' said Patel. The event was the best example of prime minister Modi's mantra ''potential plus platform is equal to performance'', he said.

Modi later replicated the concept of Khel Mahakumbh at the national level by launching 'Khelo India', the chief minister added.

The Khel Mahakumbh has produced several national and international-level players, he said.

''The Gujarat government is focussing on developing sports infrastructure in the state. We are building sports centres in all the districts to train new talent. Our sports budget has increased from Rs 2.5 crore to Rs 293 crore in two decades,'' said the CM.

Minister of State for Sports Harsh Sanghavi said cash prizes of Rs 45 crore will be given during the event.

