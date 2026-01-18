Left Menu

Vir Das Debuts as Director with 'Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos'

Vir Das' directorial debut, 'Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos', starring Mona Singh and Mithila Palkar, has earned Rs 1.5 crore nett at the domestic box office on its second day. Produced by Aamir Khan, the film features Das as a comical spy whose missions often have unintended results.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-01-2026 16:23 IST | Created: 18-01-2026 16:23 IST
Vir Das, best known for his comedic roles, has ventured into directing with his new film, 'Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos'.

The film stars Mona Singh, with support from Mithila Palkar, and was produced by Aamir Khan Productions. It made Rs 1.5 crore nett domestically on its second day.

According to Sacnilk, the film's cumulative earnings in India have reached Rs 1.75 crore nett. Das portrays an eager yet bumbling spy whose misadventures lead to unexpected outcomes. The movie marks Das' foray into direction, co-produced and co-written with Amogh Randive, and co-directed with Kavi Shastri.

(With inputs from agencies.)

