Left Menu

Assam to assess students, schools in state-wide drive

It will also assess the performance of schools on areas such as scholastic, co-scholastic, availability and utilisation of infrastructure and community participation, Pegu said.A total of 18,098 external evaluators will be deployed across Assam for the purpose.

PTI | Dibrugarh | Updated: 02-01-2024 17:05 IST | Created: 02-01-2024 17:05 IST
Assam to assess students, schools in state-wide drive
  • Country:
  • India

The Assam government will carry out 'Gunotsav 2024', a state-wide exercise to evaluate the performance of nearly 40 lakh students, from January 3 to February 8, Education Minister Ranoj Pegu said on Tuesday.

Announcing this year's evaluation process at a press conference here, Pegu said the exercise will help in ensuring quality education with improved learning outcomes.

''The exercise will be carried out at 43,498 government schools across 35 districts of the state, covering 39,63,542 students,'' he said.

Gunotsav will see the participation of all stakeholders from teachers, students, administrators and local communities, enhancing accountability among them for quality education, the minister said.

This year's exercise will be carried out in three phases with 12 districts included in the first round from January 3-6, 13 districts from January 9-12 and the remaining 10 districts in the last leg from February 5-8.

"It will identify the learning gaps of each child and ensure quality education with grade-specific outcomes... It will also assess the performance of schools on areas such as scholastic, co-scholastic, availability and utilisation of infrastructure and community participation,'' Pegu said.

A total of 18,098 external evaluators will be deployed across Assam for the purpose. The chief minister, MLAs, the chief secretary, college teachers, among others, will visit the schools as external evaluators.

Gunotsav was first organised in 2017, and already four rounds of the exercise have been conducted since then, covering all the districts of Assam, officials said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NEWSMAKER-Congo's Tshisekedi fights poll fraud accusations with 'spirit of openness'

NEWSMAKER-Congo's Tshisekedi fights poll fraud accusations with 'spirit of o...

 Global
2
Nigeria aims to raise oil, condensates output to 2.6 mln bpd by 2026

Nigeria aims to raise oil, condensates output to 2.6 mln bpd by 2026

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Nadal makes long-awaited comeback in Brisbane doubles defeat; Ducks hope to slow Connor McDavid, Oilers and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Nadal makes long-awaited comeback in Brisbane do...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Indonesia to impose new tax on e-cigarettes from Jan 1 and Reckitt's Mead Johnson Nutrition recalls baby formula powder from US -FDA.

Health News Roundup: Indonesia to impose new tax on e-cigarettes from Jan 1 ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Long Flu: It's Real, and It's Not Just COVID

2024: Healthcare Goes Hyper-Personalized - Can Your Doctor Read Your Mind Yet?

Currency Couture: 2024's Showstopping Getaways Where the Rupee Reigns Supreme!

Vitamin D: Your Immune System's Secret Agent Against Colds and More

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024