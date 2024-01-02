Assam to assess students, schools in state-wide drive

The Assam government will carry out 'Gunotsav 2024', a state-wide exercise to evaluate the performance of nearly 40 lakh students, from January 3 to February 8, Education Minister Ranoj Pegu said on Tuesday.

Announcing this year's evaluation process at a press conference here, Pegu said the exercise will help in ensuring quality education with improved learning outcomes.

''The exercise will be carried out at 43,498 government schools across 35 districts of the state, covering 39,63,542 students,'' he said.

Gunotsav will see the participation of all stakeholders from teachers, students, administrators and local communities, enhancing accountability among them for quality education, the minister said.

This year's exercise will be carried out in three phases with 12 districts included in the first round from January 3-6, 13 districts from January 9-12 and the remaining 10 districts in the last leg from February 5-8.

"It will identify the learning gaps of each child and ensure quality education with grade-specific outcomes... It will also assess the performance of schools on areas such as scholastic, co-scholastic, availability and utilisation of infrastructure and community participation,'' Pegu said.

A total of 18,098 external evaluators will be deployed across Assam for the purpose. The chief minister, MLAs, the chief secretary, college teachers, among others, will visit the schools as external evaluators.

Gunotsav was first organised in 2017, and already four rounds of the exercise have been conducted since then, covering all the districts of Assam, officials said.

