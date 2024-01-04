Ministry of Education launches PRERANA-Experiential Learning program

Department of School Education & Literacy, Ministry of Education, Government of India has launched ‘Prerana: An Experiential Learning program’, aiming to offer a meaningful, unique, and inspiring experience to all participants, thereby empowering them with leadership qualities.

Prerana is driven by a strong commitment to integrate principles of Indian education system and the philosophy of value-based education which is a corner stone of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020.

Prerana is a week-long residential program for selected students of class IX to XII. It is an experiential and inspirational learning program for students with the best-in-class technology where heritage meets innovation. A batch of 20 selected students (10 boys and 10 girls) will attend the program, every week from various parts of the country.

Prerana program will run from a Vernacular School, established in 1888, in one of the oldest living cities of India, Vadnagar, district Mehsana, Gujarat. The school stands as a tribute to Vadnagar's indomitable spirit, a living city that has triumphed over challenges like earthquakes and natural calamities and is home to ancient heritage sites and monuments inhabited since the early historic period and in the modern day. The school signifies the fact that extraordinary lives often find their roots in ordinary foundations. Grounded in the timeless wisdom of India's rich civilization, this unique initiative embodies a vision aligned with the principles and ideals of our Hon’ble Prime Minister, who is an alumnus.

The curriculum of Prerana School prepared by IIT Gandhi Nagar is rooted in nine value based themes: Swabhiman and Vinay, Shaurya and Sahas, Parishram and Samarpan, Karuna and Sewa, Vividhta and Ekta, Satyanishtha and Shuchita, Navachar and Jigyasa, Shraddha aur Vishwas, and Swatantrata and Kartavya. The program based on above themes will inspire the youth and foster respect for Bharat's unity in diversity, embodying the spirit of "Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam" and will contribute by making the youth of today, a flame holder for Viksit Bharat. Towards this endeavour, the participants will be guided by mentors from prestigious institutions.

The day-wise program schedule will feature yoga, mindfulness, and meditation sessions, followed by experiential learning, thematic sessions, and hands on interesting learning activities. Evening activities will include visits to ancient and heritage sites, inspirational film screenings, mission life creative activities, talent shows etc. ensuring a holistic learning approach. Apart from this, students will engage in diverse activities, embracing indigenous knowledge systems, latest State-of-Art technologies, and learnings from inspirational personalities.

Students can register through the portal, wherein applicants can fill the requisite details to be a part of the ambitious and aspirational Prerana program. The registered applicants will go through a selection process, as prescribed on the portal. Applicants can also join the selection procedure conducted at the School/block level, on designated ‘Prerana Utsav’ day, through various activities based on the ethos of Prerana to evaluate for well rounded personalities keen to shape the future of our nation.

Upon selection, the 20 participants (10 boys and 10 girls) will be attending the Prerana program and embark on a journey of inspiration, innovation, and self-discovery. After the program, the participants will carry the ethos of Prerana into their respective communities, become change makers and spark positive change to inspire others.

To register for Prerana, students of Class IX to XII may visit prerana.education.gov.in.

(With Inputs from PIB)