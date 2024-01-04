Rajasthan Police arrests 2 men in Ajmer proxy candidate case, 1 in RAS paper-leak

The Special Operation Group of Rajasthan Police has arrested two government lecturers in connection with the case involving use of proxy candidates in the 2022 School Lecturer Competitive Examination.

In addition, the SOG has also arrested a government physiotherapist in connection with the Rajasthan Administrative Service (RAS) Pre-Exam 2014 paper-leak case.

The SOG made the arrests on the direction of the SIT formed to prevent incidents of paper leak.

The School Lecturer (School Education) competitive examination, conducted by the Rajasthan Public Service Commission on October 17, 2022, was marred by allegations of infiltration by proxy candidates.

VK Singh, the head of the SIT, said that as part of the probe in the case, registered at Civil Lines Police Station of Ajmer, the SOG on Wednesday arrested Ashok Kumar, a lecturer of Political Science in Government Higher Secondary School located in Savidhar Jaswantpura area of Jalore.

Singh said that Ashok Kumar had appeared as a proxy candidate in place of Lakharam, a resident of Bhinmal, Jalore, at Mahatma Gandhi Government School of Jodhpur's Jalori Gate.

In the same case, Arjun Kumar Vishnoi, 37, a resident of Jalore, was arrested on Thursday.

Arjun is a lecturer in Government Higher Secondary School located in Bhinmal. He acted as a link between Lakharam and Ashok Kumar, Singh said.

Singh said that in the RAS Pre-Exam 2014 paper leak case, the long wanted accused, 36-year-old Kapil Kumar Bhardwaj, a resident of Hindaun City of Gangapur district, was also arrested by the SOG.

Kapil is currently posted as physiotherapist in Mahua Hospital in Dausa.

