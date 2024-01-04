Left Menu

Rajasthan Police arrests 2 men in Ajmer proxy candidate case, 1 in RAS paper-leak

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 04-01-2024 22:29 IST | Created: 04-01-2024 22:28 IST
Rajasthan Police arrests 2 men in Ajmer proxy candidate case, 1 in RAS paper-leak
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Special Operation Group of Rajasthan Police has arrested two government lecturers in connection with the case involving use of proxy candidates in the 2022 School Lecturer Competitive Examination.

In addition, the SOG has also arrested a government physiotherapist in connection with the Rajasthan Administrative Service (RAS) Pre-Exam 2014 paper-leak case.

The SOG made the arrests on the direction of the SIT formed to prevent incidents of paper leak.

The School Lecturer (School Education) competitive examination, conducted by the Rajasthan Public Service Commission on October 17, 2022, was marred by allegations of infiltration by proxy candidates.

VK Singh, the head of the SIT, said that as part of the probe in the case, registered at Civil Lines Police Station of Ajmer, the SOG on Wednesday arrested Ashok Kumar, a lecturer of Political Science in Government Higher Secondary School located in Savidhar Jaswantpura area of Jalore.

Singh said that Ashok Kumar had appeared as a proxy candidate in place of Lakharam, a resident of Bhinmal, Jalore, at Mahatma Gandhi Government School of Jodhpur's Jalori Gate.

In the same case, Arjun Kumar Vishnoi, 37, a resident of Jalore, was arrested on Thursday.

Arjun is a lecturer in Government Higher Secondary School located in Bhinmal. He acted as a link between Lakharam and Ashok Kumar, Singh said.

Singh said that in the RAS Pre-Exam 2014 paper leak case, the long wanted accused, 36-year-old Kapil Kumar Bhardwaj, a resident of Hindaun City of Gangapur district, was also arrested by the SOG.

Kapil is currently posted as physiotherapist in Mahua Hospital in Dausa.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first set of satellites with direct-to-cell capabilities

Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first set of satellites with direct-to...

 Global
2
PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Jan. 4

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Jan. 4

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first set of satellites with direct-to-cell capabilities

Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first set of satellites with direct-to...

 Global
4
US: New Jersey Imam shot dead outside mosque in Newark

US: New Jersey Imam shot dead outside mosque in Newark

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Long Flu: It's Real, and It's Not Just COVID

2024: Healthcare Goes Hyper-Personalized - Can Your Doctor Read Your Mind Yet?

Currency Couture: 2024's Showstopping Getaways Where the Rupee Reigns Supreme!

Vitamin D: Your Immune System's Secret Agent Against Colds and More

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024