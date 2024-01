MVIRDC World Trade Center Mumbai announces the 67th batch of the Post Graduate Diploma in Foreign Trade

Mumbai announces the 67th batch of the Post Graduate Diploma in Foreign Trade Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 5: World Trade Institute, the education wing of MVIRDC World Trade Center Mumbai, is to conduct its 67th batch of the six-month Post Graduate Diploma in Foreign Trade (PGDFT) both in the online and offline modes. The online batch will commence on January 8, 2024, and the offline batch on January 13, 2024. The virtually held batch will be held thrice weekly (Monday-Wednesday-Friday) from 6-8 pm while the offline batch will be held every Saturday at WTC Mumbai between 1 pm-7.45 pm.

The course curriculum of PGDFT is spread over 150 hours enabling participants to prepare and update in the arena of international trade and gear up to an ever-changing world economic scenario.

The course assumes significance at a time when Indian exporters are optimistic about new export markets to offset the economic slowdown in the USA and EU, which are the traditional destinations of our exports. India is also emerging as an attractive hub for the global supply chain, with multinational companies in electronics, consumer goods, automotive and other industries looking to India as the centre for manufacturing and export.

Moreover, the policy and procedures imbibed in the curriculum would enlighten and empower the participants to be a key stakeholder in the foreign trade segment in the years to come.

The curriculum with five modules will be taught through case studies and real-time perspectives by visiting faculty having years of hands-on experience having academics and industry background. The course will impart in-depth knowledge on overseas markets, marketing methods, documentation, finance, insurance, shipping, and logistics as well as importing goods from other countries, foreign exchange and regulations pertaining to exports and imports. Registered participants will undergo Internal Continuous Assessment besides examinations to gauge the application aspects of the modules studied.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)