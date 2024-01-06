Over last year, about 350 NCC cadets joined Navy as Agniveers: Admiral R Hari Kumar

About 350 NCC cadets have joined the Indian Navy as Agniveers over the last year, Navy Chief Admiral R Hari Kumar said on Saturday, asserting that the Corps has consistently produced dedicated and determined bravehearts who ''excel in the service of Bharat''.

Addressing a group of cadets during a function at the NCC Republic Day Camp here, he also said that ''a large number of women cadets'' have joined the Navy as women Agniveers.

Prior to his address, the Navy chief witnessed a parade by participants of the National Cadet Corps (NCC) RD Camp, visited the Flag Area and interacted with some of the cadets at Delhi Cantonment.

Agniveers are enrolled under the Agnipath scheme introduced by the government in 2022.

Admiral Kumar, in his address, praised the legacy of the NCC and the values it ingrains among cadets.

''Many of our finest officers and sailors started their journey as NCC cadets. So, over the last one year, about 350 NCC cadets have joined the Navy as Agniveers. We are looking forward to many more of them joining in the coming years,'' he said.

A large number of women cadets have joined as women Agniveers, the Navy chief said, adding, ''We look forward to even more of them joining the 'Nav Sena' in the years to come, taking forward the glorious traditions of the NCC of doing your duty and doing it well with distinction''.

Director General of the NCC, Lt Gen Gurbirpal Singh was present on the occasion.

Singh on January 3 had told reporters here that the NCC cadets get ''bonus marks'' for the Agnipath scheme.

A total of 2,274 cadets will take part in the NCC Republic Day Camp 2024 here, which will see enhanced participation of girl cadets, Singh had said.

In his address, the Navy chief said, ''It requires a lot of courage, determination, and sacrifice to spend time from your school or college days to be a part of the NCC, and contribute to the national service''.

While it gives them much in terms of building their character and personality, it also strengthens the patriotic fervour among the youth of the country, he said.

''So, each one of you must feel proud that you have taken that first step, and I would say a bold step, in becoming a part of the NCC. Your presence here is a reflection of the potential within each one of you to become future leaders, embodying the core values of duty, honour and courage that we fondly cherish and proudly uphold in the Navy,'' Admiral Kumar asserted.

The NCC R-Day Camp which ''captures the essence of India'', was inaugurated by Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Friday and it will culminate on January 28 with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's rally.

''So, while your selection to this camp is definitely a personal achievement, it also showcases the NCC's reach across the length and breadth of Bharat,'' the Navy chief said.

''I am sure that when you participate in different activities at the camp, you will witness the significance of events leading up to the Republic Day and gain a profound understanding of the historical importance attached to the grand national celebration,'' he added.

So, till the camp's culmination, it will be an opportunity to showcase not only your skills but also the significant spirit and strength of the NCC, the Navy chief said.

He said, over the decades, the NCC has established itself as a benchmark for holistic youth development, nurtured generations of Indians into responsible and motivated citizens, and contributed actively towards nation-building, guided by the motto -- 'Unity and Discipline'.

''So, these ingrained values of camaraderie and selfless service have prepared our youths for the challenges of today and for the opportunities of tomorrow. It is heartening to see how the NCC has consistently produced disciplined, dedicated and determined bravehearts, who excel in the service of Bharat,'' Admiral Kumar said.

While the distinguished alumni of this Corps have held various ranks and leadership positions in the three services as well as civilian leadership, many have also served the nation, in private as well as public life, industry and other fields, the Navy chief said.

''So, Bharatiya Nav Sena greatly values our integral partnership with the NCC. Our association has been long-standing, mutually beneficial, and driven by initiatives such as the Punnet Sagar Abhiyan aimed at achieving clean and sustainable oceans.

''And, many other cadets participated in the Exercise Sea Vigil, which is the largest coastal security exercise conducted in our country,'' he said.

He advised the cadets to make the most of this opportunity, learn, grow, improve and contribute to the legacy of the Corps.

''I have no doubt that you will represent yourselves, your states, and your country with utmost pride and distinction,'' Admiral Kumar said.

He also invited them to the 'At Home' at Navy House for officers, cadets, and families.

''May you carry the lessons learned here into your future endeavours, to keep the flag of the NCC, and our glorious 'tiranga', flying high, always and every time.

''Embrace the experience, engage with your peers, and network and establish long-lasting bonds. All that will transcend state and national boundaries, and help you in the future,'' the Navy chief said.

