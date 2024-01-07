Two held for duping job seekers in Odisha

Left Menu

PTI | Berhampur | Updated: 07-01-2024 12:57 IST | Created: 07-01-2024 12:57 IST
Two persons were arrested in Odisha's Ganjam district for allegedly duping several job-seekers by promising them to provide employment to a private bank in lieu of money, police said on Sunday.

The accused were apprehended on Saturday for ''cheating several persons by impersonating managers of the private bank'', a senior officer said.

The two persons had allegedly cheated around Rs 6.50 lakh from the complainants by giving fake job letters and identification cards, he said.

"We are yet to ascertain the number of persons cheated by them. We suspected that they might have defrauded several unemployed youths and college students. At least 37 resumes of job seekers were seized from their possession,'' Berhampur Superintendent of Police Saravana Vivek M said.

He appealed to the youths, victimised by them, to approach the police.

After registering a case against them at Berhampur Town Police Station, a team raided their office and seized fake office letters, ID cards from the bank, two stamps, a bank passbook, 37 resumes of different college students and a tablet from their possession, he said.

One of the two accused took a franchise of the private bank to open accounts and facilitate transactions. He engaged another person to assist him in the bank business. The duo, however, planned to impersonate the human resource managers of the lender and dupe job seekers by promising them employment at the private bank, the SP said.

To execute their plan, they prepared fake documents and offered fabricated appointment letters to the unemployed youths, he said.

After giving such forged documents, they allegedly collected Rs 2,500-3,000 each for providing the uniform. It was suspected that the duo might have been doing this illegal business for a few months after opening an office of the private bank at Gandhi Nagar area in Berhampur town, the police added.

