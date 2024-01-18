Left Menu

Student stabs assistant professor at college in Kerala, absconds

PTI | Kochi | Updated: 18-01-2024 11:43 IST | Created: 18-01-2024 11:43 IST
Student stabs assistant professor at college in Kerala, absconds
  • Country:
  • India

A case has been registered against a student of a government college here for allegedly stabbing an Assistant Professor inside the campus following an argument over the suspension of fellow student, police said on Thursday.

Nizamuddin K M, working as an Assistant Professor with the Research Department of Arabic in Maharaja's college, lodged a complaint with the police here alleging that he was stabbed by Mohammed Rashid using a knife on Wednesday.

According to the complainant, the accused had entered into an argument with him at the Department over the suspension of another student.

In a fit of rage, the student stabbed him with a sharp object from behind.

Police said the accused is absconding and a man hunt is launched to nab him.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Jan. 17

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Jan. 17

 Global
2
HCLTech emerges as fastest-growing IT services brand globally

HCLTech emerges as fastest-growing IT services brand globally

 Switzerland
3
Davos 2024: Global economies brace for impact as interest rates remain in uncharted territory

Davos 2024: Global economies brace for impact as interest rates remain in un...

 Switzerland
4
INSTANT VIEW-China's GDP grows 5.2% in Q4, misses market forecast

INSTANT VIEW-China's GDP grows 5.2% in Q4, misses market forecast

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of Science? Building Reliable Results in an AI-Powered World

The Cyborg Showdown: Brains vs Brawn - AI vs Robotics in the Big Leagues

Rooftop Revolution: When Your House Becomes a Powerhouse

Coding in the Matrix: How AI is Taking Developers From Hackers to Heroes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024