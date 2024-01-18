Student stabs assistant professor at college in Kerala, absconds

A case has been registered against a student of a government college here for allegedly stabbing an Assistant Professor inside the campus following an argument over the suspension of fellow student, police said on Thursday.

Nizamuddin K M, working as an Assistant Professor with the Research Department of Arabic in Maharaja's college, lodged a complaint with the police here alleging that he was stabbed by Mohammed Rashid using a knife on Wednesday.

According to the complainant, the accused had entered into an argument with him at the Department over the suspension of another student.

In a fit of rage, the student stabbed him with a sharp object from behind.

Police said the accused is absconding and a man hunt is launched to nab him.

