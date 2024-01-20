Left Menu

Ad-hoc panel announces age-group Nationals from February 11 in Gwalior

The WFI has also announced that will host Senior Nationals in Pune from January 29 while the ad-hoc panel said it will organise them in Japiur from February 2-5.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-01-2024 18:10 IST | Created: 20-01-2024 18:10 IST
Ad-hoc panel announces age-group Nationals from February 11 in Gwalior

The Ad-hoc Committee, managing the wrestling affairs in the country on Saturday announced that it will organise the National U15 and U20 Championships in Gwalior from February 11-17.

''The event is scheduled to take place at the prestigious Lakshmibai National Institute of Physical Education on Racecourse Road, LNUPE Campus, Shakti Nagar, Gwalior. Around 1200 Wrestlers & 300 Officials will take part in the competitions,'' panel head Bhupender Singh Bajwa said in a press release.

A power struggle is on in Indian wrestling with both ad-hoc panel and suspended Wrestling Federation of India announcing separate National Championships.

WFI had announced to host 2023 age group Nationals in Gonda, UP in the last week of December but the Sports Ministry suspended the Federation on December 24, three days after it held much-delayed elections. The WFI has also announced that will host Senior Nationals in Pune from January 29 while the ad-hoc panel said it will organise them in Japiur from February 2-5.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Shiv Nadar University Delhi-NCR Hosts Inaugural Industry Partners Meet

Shiv Nadar University Delhi-NCR Hosts Inaugural Industry Partners Meet

 India
2
Shares of Hindustan Unilever settle nearly 4 per cent lower post Q3 earnings

Shares of Hindustan Unilever settle nearly 4 per cent lower post Q3 earnings

 India
3
Innovating User Experience: How Web Development Has Transformed Online Blackjack

Innovating User Experience: How Web Development Has Transformed Online Black...

 Global
4
UAE: Salik drives gains at Dubai Financial Market Friday

UAE: Salik drives gains at Dubai Financial Market Friday

 United Arab Emirates

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of Science? Building Reliable Results in an AI-Powered World

The Cyborg Showdown: Brains vs Brawn - AI vs Robotics in the Big Leagues

Rooftop Revolution: When Your House Becomes a Powerhouse

Coding in the Matrix: How AI is Taking Developers From Hackers to Heroes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024