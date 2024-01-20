Rajasthan govt school students to get question banks for board exam preparation

Students studying in government schools of Rajasthan will get question banks to prepare for class 10 and 12 board exams.

Officials said the question banks will be printed by the Rajasthan School Education Council and will be sent to the schools in all the districts.

A state-level online meeting regarding this was held on Friday.

School Education Department Secretary Naveen Jain instructed the state education officers and school institution heads to ensure timely distribution of these question banks to the students as soon as they reach the districts.

According to the official statement, Jain said that along with this, revision classes are also being started to provide additional help to the students in their preparation and their links should also be made available to schools and students.

He praised the efforts made in many districts to benefit the students by preparing such question banks at the school and teacher level and asked others to take inspiration from it.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)