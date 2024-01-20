India moving towards integrated medicine approach with Ayush: Sonowal

Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Saturday said the country is moving towards an integrated approach where the Ayush system of medicine will be used along with the modern ones.

The minister also laid the foundation stone for 'Ayush Diksha', a first-of-its-kind centre for the development of human resources for ayush professionals in future. The centre will be developed on the campus of Central Ayurveda Research Institute, Bhubaneswar.

Sonowal also asserted that the Ayush movement has ''gained a lot of prominence'' in the last 10 years. "We are moving towards an integrated medicine approach where an empowered Ayush system of medicine will also be used along with the modern medicine system,'' the minister said. The integrated medicinal approach will prove as a ''boon for the people of the country'' as they can move towards healing their ailments as well as enriching their quality of life by empowering their physical and mental well-being, the minister said.

Sonowal, the minister of Ayush and Ports, Shipping & Waterways, said the 'Ayush Diksha' centre here will enable Ayush professionals to develop their skills and upscale their dexterity in providing world-class patient care services to the people of the country.

He also said that it would prove as a ''catalyst for the powerful Ayush movement'' and an attempt at the global movement towards a healthy and happy life experience.

"Under the inspiring leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji, the Ayush movement has regained its strength. We know how Yoga has revolutionised the world towards a movement of healthy living. With a focussed approach to enable and empower other traditional medicines of India, we are confident that Modiji's vision of a 'Swastha Bharat' will be achieved," the minister said.

He said this institution will offer training programmes for Ayush professionals, especially those from Ayurveda, as it aims at collaborating with national institutes of prominence for capacity development, strengthening human resources, facilitating research and development and achieving self-sustainability to generate revenue.

The 'Ayush Diksha' centre will be built with a budget of Rs 30 crore. It will be equipped with state-of-the-art facilities, including two auditoriums, 40 modern rooms with all amenities, suites for VIPs, dedicated space for a natural library and discussion rooms among other amenities.

The event was also graced by Bhubaneswar MP Aparajita Sarangi, Central Council for Research in Ayurvedic Sciences Director General Prof Vaidya Rabinarayan Acharya among other senior officials of the ministry, students and Ayush professionals.

