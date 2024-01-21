Left Menu

CM Shinde appeals to Jarange not to march to Mumbai

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 21-01-2024 21:22 IST | Created: 21-01-2024 21:18 IST
CM Shinde appeals to Jarange not to march to Mumbai
File photo. Image Credit: ANI
Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Sunday appealed to quota activist Manoj Jarange not to head to Mumbai, stressing that the state commission for backward classes is on the job.

Jarange, who set off from his village Antarwali Sarati in Jalna district on Saturday, has declared that he would come to Mumbai with lakhs of supporters and launch an indefinite fast until their demands are fulfilled. Jarange has been demanding that Marathas in the state be given Kunbi certificates to enable the community to avail reservation in government jobs and education under the Other Backward Class (OBC) category.

Speaking to reporters here, Shinde said, “The state government has instructed the Maharashtra State Commission for Backward Classes to expedite its work and submit a report to the state government.” The CM said the state government has also planned to organise a special assembly session in February to decide on the Maratha reservation, he said.

“No other community will be affected or lose its share of reservation when Marathas get a fresh quota. It is the government's responsibility to protect their interests. As the state is positively working on these issues, we expect the protestors to reciprocate positively to our efforts,” he said. Shinde had said on Saturday that the state commission for backward classes will conduct a survey from January 23 to asses the social, economic and educational backwardness of the Maratha community.

The chief minister has directed the administration to carry out the survey in three different shifts on a war footing. The survey will be conducted from January 23 to January 31.

