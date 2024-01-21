Left Menu

Allahabad University students making world's largest rangoli of Ram temple, Ram Lalla

A group of students of the Allahabad University is attempting to make the worlds largest rangoli of the Ram mandir and Ram Lalla here and it will be unveiled on Monday, the day of the consecration ceremony at the temple in Ayodhya. Students associated with the ABVP are making the worlds largest rangoli in the camp of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad at the Magh Mela area.

Allahabad University students making world's largest rangoli of Ram temple, Ram Lalla
A group of students of the Allahabad University is attempting to make the world's largest rangoli of the Ram mandir and Ram Lalla here and it will be unveiled on Monday, the day of the consecration ceremony at the temple in Ayodhya. The students engaged in making the rangoli are associated with the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP). The artwork will be displayed at 11 am on Monday and an application has been sent to register it in the Guinness World Records as the largest rangoli, Uttar Pradesh ABVP media coordinator Abhinav Mishra said. Students associated with the ABVP are making the world's largest rangoli in the camp of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad at the Magh Mela area. It will be 50 feet long and 30 feet wide, he said. Forty students of the Allahabad University are engaged in this work and they include 30 women and 10 men, Mishra said.

He said this rangoli is of the Ram temple and Ram Lalla. Besides this, ABVP workers are distributing 51,000 diyas to illuminate the Magh Mela area, Mishra said.

