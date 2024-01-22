Left Menu

Bopanna-Ebden duo enters quarter-final of Australian Open

PTI | Melbourne | Updated: 22-01-2024 12:55 IST | Created: 22-01-2024 12:51 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
India's Rohan Bopanna and his Australian partner Matthew Ebden entered the men's doubles quarterfinal of the Australian Open with an impressive 7-6 7-6 victory over Wesley Koolhof of the Netherlands and Croatia's Nikola Mektic here on Monday.

The 43-year-old Bopanna and his Aussie partner, who are seeded second in the draw, were broken early in both sets but showed themselves to be up to the task with some great returns against the 14th seeds.

The Indo-Australian pair will now meet the sixth-seeded Argentine duo of Maximo Gonzalez and Andres Molteni.

